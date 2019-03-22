Wind advisory issued for parts of our region through Saturday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - A pair of storm systems passed through the region Thursday, leaving us now to deal with some strong wind gusts.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for areas near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Since Thursday morning, we have forecast peak wind gusts in these areas of 35-50 mph. While it will be breezy in Lynchburg and Southside, advisories are not in place.

A few sporadic downed trees or power outages will be possible, but it shouldn't be anything like the high wind event that happened in late February.

In addition to the wind gusts, folks in western Greenbrier, western Pocahontas, western Bath and western Highland Counties will be treated to some wintry weather. This, after Wintergreen received nearly 6-10" of snow Thursday.

Areas like Blue Grass may see up to an inch of snow, while Snowshoe could wind up getting 4-8 inches.

A spotty rain shower or two may sneak its way into the NRV and/or Roanoke Valley late Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be too "warm" for any kind of wintry precipitation, though. Highs will be in the 50s for the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside. We'll be in the 40s in the NRV and Mountain Empire.

We'll stay pretty breezy at times tonight, as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to mid 30s. Combine that cold air with still some gusty wind at times, and wind chills will feel a bit uncomfortable Saturday morning.

Not to worry...Sunday's highs will be in the 60s!

