Winter Storm Watch issued for much of Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - It appears winter is coming early in 2018.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Wednesday evening.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

With the system coming our way, light to moderate icing is possible and ice accumulations of up to one-quarter of an inch are possible.

Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Right now, road surfaces have been warm, but could become slick, especially if the surface is elevated.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.