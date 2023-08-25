Enter the ‘23-24 Hardee’s Touchdown Take Out Sweepstakes

Hardee's Touchdown Take Out 2023-2024

Love Hardee’s and football? Well, you’re in for a treat.

We’re giving away weekly prizes of $25 Hardee’s gift cards during the NFL regular season and a grand prize of $250 in Hardee’s gift cards.

Here’s how it works:

Contest is open!

Every Tuesday from Sept. 12, 2023 to Jan. 30, 2024, we’ll be giving away a $25 Hardee’s gift card to a lucky winner!

All non-winners will be carried over to the next week

Drawing for grand prize of $250 in Hardee’s gift cards will be on Jan. 31, 2023

Good luck!

You can find the official rules here.