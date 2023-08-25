Enter the ‘23-24 Hardee’s Touchdown Take Out Sweepstakes

Love Hardee’s and football? Well, you’re in for a treat.
We’re giving away weekly prizes of $25 Hardee’s gift cards during the NFL regular season and a grand prize of $250 in Hardee’s gift cards.
Here’s how it works:
- Contest is open!
- Every Tuesday from Sept. 12, 2023 to Jan. 30, 2024, we’ll be giving away a $25 Hardee’s gift card to a lucky winner!
- All non-winners will be carried over to the next week
- Drawing for grand prize of $250 in Hardee’s gift cards will be on Jan. 31, 2023
- Good luck!
You can find the official rules here.