Enter the '23-24 Hardee's Touchdown Take Out Sweepstakes

We’re giving away weekly prize packs, as well as a grand prize of $250 in Hardee’s gift cards!

Hardee's Touchdown Take Out 2023-2024 (WSLS 10)

Love Hardee’s and football? Well, you’re in for a treat.

We’re giving away weekly prizes of $25 Hardee’s gift cards during the NFL regular season and a grand prize of $250 in Hardee’s gift cards.

Here’s how it works:

  • Contest is open!
  • Every Tuesday from Sept. 12, 2023 to Jan. 30, 2024, we’ll be giving away a $25 Hardee’s gift card to a lucky winner!
  • All non-winners will be carried over to the next week
  • Drawing for grand prize of $250 in Hardee’s gift cards will be on Jan. 31, 2023
  • Good luck!

You can find the official rules here.

