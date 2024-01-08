🔒INSIDER: Win a $100 restaurant gift card!

Hey, WSLS Insiders!

Downtown Roanoke’s Annual Restaurant Week is almost here! Now’s your chance to experience all downtown Roanoke has to offer by winning a $100 gift card that can be redeemed at participating restaurants found here.

Entering the sweepstakes is simple and always free. All you have to do is fill out the form below.

Here’s how it works:

Contest starts at 12:01 am on Jan. 10, 2024

Contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2024

You can find the official rules for this contest here.