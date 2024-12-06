Pin It Holiday Contest📍🎄

Pin It Holiday (Made in Canva and Photoshop)

Hey Insiders, starting on December 9, use Pin It to post your favorite holiday videos. We want to see your Christmas tree’s, decorations, family traditions, or whatever makes your season the most wonderful time of the year!

Once you upload your holiday video or photos, you’ll be entered into our contest. Don’t forget to browse the videos and photos posted and ‘heart’ your favorites, the post with the most hearts will win a WSLS 10 “Swag Bag” filled with goodies!

Make sure you invite all of your family and friends to like your post!

How to use Pin It:

Navigate to the Pin It tab then select “Upload📍”

Select the ‘Holiday Contest 2024’ channel

Include a description (optional),

Hit “Upload📍"

To “heart” a post, click on the post, select the “❤️"

Contest information:

Contest starts at 12:01 a.m. EST on December 9th

Ends at 1:59 p.m. EST on December 25th

1 Winner will be selected on December 26th