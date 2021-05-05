Celebrate Cinco De Mayo this year with mocktails and tacos

We’re celebrating Cinco De Mayo on Daytime Blue Ridge!
Megan and Lindsey made blood orange mocktails perfect for moms and their kiddos. We also have a chef from Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje showing us how they make their signature tacos.
