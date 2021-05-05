Mostly Cloudy icon
Daytime Blue Ridge

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo this year with mocktails and tacos

Elizabeth Washington
, Daytime Blue Ridge Producer

We’re celebrating Cinco De Mayo on Daytime Blue Ridge!

Megan and Lindsey made blood orange mocktails perfect for moms and their kiddos. We also have a chef from Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje showing us how they make their signature tacos.

