This delicious tea could be your go-to summer drink

Lindsey is in the kitchen with Callie Yakubisin from The Dairy Alliance showing us how to make a Maple Cinnamon Milk Tea.

Ingredients

  • 1 1⁄2 cups milk
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 black tea bags
  • 2 cups boiling water
  • ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Combine milk and cinnamon sticks in a heavy bottom saucepan, bring to a low simmer and let steep for 5 minutes, discard sticks. Meanwhile, bring 2 cups of water to a boil and add tea bags. Let steep 2-3 minutes, discard bags. Add maple syrup and vanilla to the steeped milk, stir to combine. Add tea to milk mixture, stir to combine. Divide evenly among mugs, garnish with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon. Serve immediately.

