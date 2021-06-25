This delicious tea could be your go-to summer drink

Lindsey is in the kitchen with Callie Yakubisin from The Dairy Alliance showing us how to make a Maple Cinnamon Milk Tea.

1 1⁄2 cups milk

2 cinnamon sticks

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 black tea bags

2 cups boiling water

ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Combine milk and cinnamon sticks in a heavy bottom saucepan, bring to a low simmer and let steep for 5 minutes, discard sticks. Meanwhile, bring 2 cups of water to a boil and add tea bags. Let steep 2-3 minutes, discard bags. Add maple syrup and vanilla to the steeped milk, stir to combine. Add tea to milk mixture, stir to combine. Divide evenly among mugs, garnish with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon. Serve immediately.