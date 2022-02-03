‘She Loves Me’ coming to Showtimers Community Theatre

A couple of actors from Showtimers Community Theatre in Ronaoke join us to talk about their upcoming performance of ‘She Loves Me.’
Performances begin February 10 and you can click here to buy tickets and see all the showtimes.
