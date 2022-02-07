35º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

Daytime Blue Ridge

The Jefferson Choral Society spices it up with a ‘Beatles Rewind’ Concert

Bridget Curran, Daytime Blue Ridge Host

Tags: Beatles
We discuss the Lynchburg-based Jefferson Choral Society’s upcoming Beatles Rewind concert and a gigantic yard sale.

We discuss the Lynchburg-based Jefferson Choral Society’s upcoming Beatles Rewind concert and a gigantic yard sale.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Bridget Curran is the host of Daytime Blue Ridge. She joined the station in March 2019.

email

facebook