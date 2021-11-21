Give your leg muscles some TLC with this massage and heat treatment

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

There’s nothing like pushing yourself in a challenging workout. You get to move your body, increase your strength and fitness and prove to yourself that you can do hard things. But the recovery the day, or days after can be uncomfortable – painful even – and it can inhibit your ability to keep working out. Revamp your workout recovery process with the AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment.

This massage, compression, and heat device delivers just the right treatment to sore and achy legs. Reduce pain and prevent injury by giving your muscles the TLC they deserve. The AIR-C lets you choose from three heat levels and varying intensity levels to customize your treatment to your body’s unique needs. Upgraded rip-stop fabric provides superior compression as the device gives you natural pain relief, full leg recovery, an increase in blood flow.

Ad

Relax and relieve stress after a long day or workout with this multi-pronged approach. You’ll be able to feel your legs recover with a massage that provides immediate comfort to a sore body. The combination of heat and massage is the perfect treat after a long day. And it’s a major step up from isolated heat packs, handheld massagers, and topical ointments.

With over 2,100 reviews on Amazon, this product is tried and true when it comes to expediting and improving your sports recovery process. One Amazon customer reported that “This leg massager is fantastic! You strap in your legs and plug it in and away you go. I could feel my leg tension disappearing.”

Trust the AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment to provide the natural relief your body needs after intense workouts. For a limited time, it’s on sale at 10% off, bringing the price down to just $169.99. Treat your leg muscles right and change how you recover with this game-changing device.

Ad

Prices subject to change.