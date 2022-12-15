It’s not too late to get this day/night vision camera for an additional 20% off

While we don’t suggest that you go out storm-chasing, know that if you just couldn’t help yourself, you would be able to capture some pretty amazing footage thanks to this ultra-compact Wi-Fi camera strapped to your dash, or even your body if you were really brave. But even if you solely wanted a camera that was going to record the comings and goings around your house, this TOKK™ CAM C2+ will fulfill your needs nicely.

In a world where road rage has increased by 500% over the last ten years, aggravated assaults happen more often than we would care to admit, and millions of home burglaries occur annually, it can only be beneficial to be able to record these crimes in action so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice. Of course, we don’t want to scare you with these statistics, but we do want you to do what you can to keep you and your family aware and safe.

Measuring only 1.5″ x 1.5,″ this day and night vision camera is versatile and convenient, but perhaps most importantly, it’s discreet. Mount it in your car, slip it on your lapel, or hide it in the plants at home. Wherever you place it, you can be confident that you will be able to capture high-resolution video of everything within range thanks to its 1280 x 720-pixel resolution. With the built-in mic, you will also be able to easily pick up high-quality sound from whatever you’re recording. Take advantage of the 30-day free Cloud option to keep your footage on file or use a 64GB Micro SD.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/7cs1ASmox0Y

While it is an effective deterrent for potential break-ins (unless those thieves like having their mugs taken) this TOKK Cam C2+ can be used for so much more—like spying on your teenagers when you’ve left them alone for the weekend, or secretly recording your child’s recital when you were specifically told that recording devices were not allowed.

So whether you opt to add the TOKK Cam C2+ to your home security system, or have it handy in your car in the event of an accident or incident, or have it on your person for whatever reasons you may have, this gadget will come in extremely useful. On sale during our Winter Savings event, you can add this camera to your cart for an additional 20% off the already discounted price. Normally valued at $89.99, with the coupon code WINTER20 the TOKK Cam C2+ can be yours for $48.80 today only. And if Christmas shopping is still on your to-do list, check out these holiday deals, also available during our Winter Savings event.

Prices subject to change.