On Tuesday night, the two men fighting to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate will meet on the debate state.

The People’s Debate marks the third debate for Democratic Sen. Mark Warner and his Republican challenger, Daniel Gade.

WTVR anchor Bill Fitzgerald will serve as the moderator with virtual panelists AARP Virginia State President Joyce Williams and WTVR morning anchor Reba Hollingsworth.

The two men previously debated on Sept. 23 and on Oct. 3.