Decision 2022

Bath County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

BATH COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find the results for Bath County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Senate of Virginia District 2 race, the Cedar Creek School Board race, the clerk of court race, and four contested board of supervisors races.

BATH COUNTY

Senate of Virginia District 2 - Bath County

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark D Obenshain (R)
00%
Kathy A Beery (D)
00%
Joshua J Huffman (L)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

Bath County Member School Board - Cedar Creek

Candidate

Votes

%

Karen W. Hise *(I)
00%
Robin A. Anderson (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Bath County Clerk of Court

Candidate

Votes

%

Kimberly Cauley Keyser (I)
00%
Annette T. Loan (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

Bath County Board of Sup. - Cedar Creek

Candidate

Votes

%

Ron R. Shifflett *(I)
00%
Jack Eugene Lindsay (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Bath County Board of Sup. - Millboro District

Candidate

Votes

%

Edward T. Hicklin *(I)
00%
John A. Lockridge (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Bath County Board of Sup. - Warm Springs

Candidate

Votes

%

Roy W. Burns *(I)
00%
Carla M. Bailey (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Bath Co. Board of Sup. - Williamsville

Candidate

Votes

%

Thomas Shelton Burns *(I)
00%
Lynn Ellen Black (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

