Bath County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

BATH COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find the results for Bath County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Senate of Virginia District 2 race, the Cedar Creek School Board race, the clerk of court race, and four contested board of supervisors races.
BATH COUNTY
Candidate
Votes
%
Mark D Obenshain (R)
00%
Kathy A Beery (D)
00%
Joshua J Huffman (L)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 8)
Candidate
Votes
%
Karen W. Hise *(I)
00%
Robin A. Anderson (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)
Candidate
Votes
%
Kimberly Cauley Keyser (I)
00%
Annette T. Loan (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 8)
Candidate
Votes
%
Ron R. Shifflett *(I)
00%
Jack Eugene Lindsay (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)
Candidate
Votes
%
Edward T. Hicklin *(I)
00%
John A. Lockridge (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)
Candidate
Votes
%
Roy W. Burns *(I)
00%
Carla M. Bailey (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 3)
Candidate
Votes
%
Thomas Shelton Burns *(I)
00%
Lynn Ellen Black (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 3)