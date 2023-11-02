49º
Floyd County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Floyd County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 7 race, the House of Delegates District 47 race, Town Council race, the school board race for District 4, and the Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney race.

FLOYD COUNTY

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Floyd County

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

House of Delegates District 47 - Floyd Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M Williams (R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry (D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

Floyd County Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

David B. Whitaker *(I)
00%
Chris T. Bower (I)
00%
Jessica S. Branks (I)
00%
Paul L. LeMay (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Floyd Co. Member School Board - District A

Candidate

Votes

%

Aaron T. Hullett (I)
00%
Chris P. Wolf (I)
00%
Kirsten M. Vest (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney

Candidate

Votes

%

W. Eric Branscom *(I)
00%
Travis H. Epes IV(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

