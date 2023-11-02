49º
Rockbridge County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Decision 2023, Election Results, Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Rockbridge County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 3 race, the House of Delegates District 36 race, the House of Delegates District 37 race, the race for Glasgow mayor, the races in the Buffalo District for Board of Supervisors and School Board, as well as Rockbridge County Treasurer.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

House of Del. District 36 - Rockbridge Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ellen H Campbell (R)
00%
Randall K Wolf (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

House of Del. District 37 - Rockbridge Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Terry L Austin (R)
00%
Stephanie R Clark (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

Senate of Virginia District 3 - Rockbridge Co

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher T Head (R)
00%
Jade D Harris (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 18)

Rockbridge County Mayor - Glasgow

Candidate

Votes

%

Paul W. Williams *(I)
00%
Joshua L. Fitz (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Rockbridge Co. Board of Sup. - Buffalo

Candidate

Votes

%

Leslie E. Ayers *(I)
00%
Mack R. Smith (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Rockbridge Co. School Board - Buffalo

Candidate

Votes

%

Anne P. Russek (I)
00%
Lenna P. Ojure (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Rockbridge County Treasurer

Candidate

Votes

%

Melissa A."Missy" Whitesell (I)
00%
Michele L. Clark (I)
00%
Wendy B. Gilliam (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 18)

