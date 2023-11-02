Rockbridge County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Rockbridge County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 3 race, the House of Delegates District 36 race, the House of Delegates District 37 race, the race for Glasgow mayor, the races in the Buffalo District for Board of Supervisors and School Board, as well as Rockbridge County Treasurer.

Local Races that Matter Find Race Results

Find more election coverage here.