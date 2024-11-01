General election results by Virginia locality for U.S. Presidential race on Nov. 5, 2024

Here's a look at how Virginia voters voted in the U.S. Presidential race on Nov. 5, 2024.

Millions of voters across the U.S. will be gearing up to cast their ballots and make their voices heard come Election Day. Myriads have described this election as one of the most divisive in the nation’s history, with some claiming that the outcome will shape the country’s trajectory and the values that it upholds.

The United States has a total of 538 electoral votes, with 270 votes needed to elect the president and vice president. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, 13 electoral votes will reflect the choices of voters like you.

On the ballot, you will find former President Donald Trump, current Vice President Kamala Harris, along with Jill Stein, Chase Oliver, Claudia De La Cruz and Cornel West.

There are 133 counties and cities in Virginia.

Here’s a look at how residents voted across the Commonwealth.

President - Virginia In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 1,962,430 votes in Virginia while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 2,413,568 votes. This equates to 54.1% of the vote for Cline and 44% of the vote for Lewis.

Here’s a full breakdown of how localities in our region are voting.

