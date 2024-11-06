Former President Donald Trump projected to win the U.S. presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris

Former president Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance are projected to win the U.S. presidential election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz.
Here’s a look at how residents voted across the Commonwealth.
President - Virginia
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 1,962,430 votes in Virginia while Joe Biden (D) received 2,413,568 votes. This equates to 54.1% of the vote for Biden and 44% of the vote for Trump.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(2,532 / 2,536)
Here’s a full breakdown of how localities in our region are voting.
U.S. President results by locality
U.S. President - Alleghany County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 5,859 votes in Alleghany County while Joe Biden (D) received 2,243 votes. This equates to 71.4% of the vote for Trump and 27.3% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(12 / 12)
U.S. President - Amherst County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 11,041 votes in Amherst County while Joe Biden (D) received 5,672 votes. This equates to 64.9% of the vote for Trump and 33.4% for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(11 / 11)
U.S. President - Appomattox County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 6,702 votes in Appomattox County while Joe Biden (D) received 2,418 votes. This equates to 72.3% of the vote for Trump and 26.1% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(9 / 9)
U.S President - Bath County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 1,834 votes in Bath County while Joe Biden (D) received 646 votes. This equates to 73.3% of the vote for Trump and 25.8% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(7 / 7)
U.S. President - Bedford
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 35,600 votes in Bedford County while Joe Biden (D) received 12,176 votes. This equates to 73.1% of the vote for Trump and 25% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(32 / 32)
U.S. President - Bland County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 2,903 votes in Bland County while Joe Biden (D) received 532 votes. This equates to 83.4% of the vote for Trump and 15.3% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(7 / 7)
U.S. President - Botetourt County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 15,099 votes in Botetourt County while Joe Biden (D) received 5,700 votes. This equates to 71.5% of the vote for Trump and 27.0% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(10 / 10)
U.S. President - Buena Vista
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 1,863 votes in Buena Vista while Joe Biden (D) received 825 votes. This equates to 67.1% of the vote for Trump and 29.7% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(2 / 2)
U.S. President - Campbell County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 21,245 votes in Campbell County while Joe Biden (D) received 8,070 votes. This equates to 71.1% of the vote for Trump and 27.0% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(16 / 16)
U.S. President - Carroll County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 12,659 votes in Carroll County while Joe Biden (D) received 2,842 votes. This equates to 80.9% of the vote for Trump and 18.2% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(16 / 16)
U.S. President - Charlotte County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 3,815 votes in Charlotte County while Joe Biden (D) received 2,317 votes. This equates to 61.6% of the vote for Trump and 37.4% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(7 / 7)
U.S. President - Covington
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 1,580 votes in Covington while Joe Biden (D) received 964 votes. This equates to 60.7% of the vote for Trump and 37.0% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(5 / 5)
U.S. President - Craig County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 2,536 votes in Craig County while Joe Biden (D) received 587 votes. This equates to 80.0% of the vote for Trump and 18.5% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(8 / 8)
U.S. President - Danville
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 7,428 votes in Danville while Joe Biden (D) received 11,710 votes. This equates to 38.3% of the vote for Trump and 60.4% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(16 / 16)
U.S. President - Floyd County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 6,225 votes in Floyd County while Joe Biden (D) received 3,004 votes. This equates to 31.9% of the vote for Trump and 66.2% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(5 / 5)
U.S. President - Franklin County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 20,895 votes in Franklin County while Joe Biden (D) received 8,381 votes. This equates to 70.3% of the vote for Trump and 28.2% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(23 / 23)
U.S. President - Galax
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 1,838 votes in Galax while Joe Biden (D) received 777 votes. This equates to 69.7% of the vote for Trump and 29.5% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(2 / 2)
U.S. President - Giles County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 6,876 votes in Giles County while Joe Biden (D) received 2,156 votes. This equates to 74.9% of the vote for Trump and 23.5% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(9 / 9)
U.S. President - Grayson County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 6,529 votes in Grayson County while Joe Biden (D) received 1,535 votes. This equates to 80.3% of the vote for Trump and 18.9% for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(15 / 15)
U.S. President - Halifax County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 10,418 votes in Halifax County while Joe Biden (D) received 7,666 votes. This equates to 57.1% of the vote for Trump and 42% for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(20 / 20)
U.S. President - Henry County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 16,725 votes in Henry County while Joe Biden (D) received 9,127 votes. This equates to 64.1% of the vote for Trump and 35% for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(24 / 24)
U.S. President - Highland County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 1,092 votes in Highland County while Joe Biden (D) received 417 votes. This equates to 71.2% of the vote for Trump and 27.2% for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(5 / 5)
U.S. President - Lexington
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 906 votes in Lexington while Joe Biden (D) received 1,791 votes. This equates to 32.8% of the vote for Trump and 64.8% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(1 / 1)
U.S. President - Lynchburg
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 17,097 votes in Lynchburg while Joe Biden (D) received 18,048 votes. This equates to 47% of the vote for Trump and 49.6% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(18 / 18)
U.S. President - Martinsville
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 2,165 votes in Martinsville while Joe Biden (D) received 3,766 votes. This equates to 36% of the vote for Trump and 62.6% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(6 / 6)
U.S. President - Montgomery County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 20,629 votes in Montgomery County while Joe Biden (D) received 23,218 votes. This equates to 45.8% of the vote for Trump and 51.6% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(29 / 29)
U.S. President - Nelson County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 4,812 votes in Nelson County while Joe Biden (D) received 4,327 votes. This equates to 51.7% of the vote for Trump and 46.4% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(9 / 9)
U.S. President - Patrick
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 7,485 votes in Patrick County while Joe Biden (D) received 1,954 votes. This equates to 78.5% of the vote for Trump and 20.5% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(13 / 13)
U.S. President - Pittsylvania
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 23,751 votes in Pittsylvania County while Joe Biden (D) received 10,115 votes. This equates to 69.4% of the vote for Trump and 29.6% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(29 / 29)
U.S. President - Pulaski County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 12,127 votes in Pulaski County while Joe Biden (D) received 4,925 votes. This equates to 69.8% of the vote for Trump and 28.3% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(13 / 13)
U.S. President - Radford
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 2,786 votes in Radford while Joe Biden (D) received 3,358 votes. This equates to 44.1% of the vote for Trump and 53.1% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(4 / 4)
U.S. President - Roanoke City
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 15,607 votes in Roanoke City while Joe Biden (D) received 26,773 votes. This equates to 36% of the vote for Trump and 61.8% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(20 / 20)
U.S. President - Roanoke County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 34,268 votes in Roanoke County while Joe Biden (D) received 21,801 votes. This equates to 59.9% of the vote for Trump and 38.1% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(33 / 33)
U.S. President - Rockbridge
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 8,088 votes in Rockbridge County while Joe Biden (D) received 4,086 votes. This equates to 65.4% of the vote for Trump and 33% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(17 / 17)
U.S. President - Salem
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 7,683 votes in Salem while Joe Biden (D) received 5,148 votes. This equates to 58.9% of the vote for Trump and 39.4% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(10 / 10)
U.S. President - Smyth County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 10,963 votes in Smyth County while Joe Biden (D) received 3,008 votes. This equates to 77.6% of the vote for Trump and 21.3% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(12 / 12)
U.S. President - Wise County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 13,366 votes in Wise County while Joe Biden (D) received 3,110 votes. This equates to 80.4% of the vote for Trump and 18.7% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(11 / 12)
U.S. President - Wythe County
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 11,733 votes in Wythe County while Joe Biden (D) received 3,143 votes. This equates to 77.8% of the vote for Trump and 20.9% of the vote for Biden.
Votes
%
Kamala Harris(D)
Donald Trump(R)
(11 / 11)
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them: