Former President Donald Trump projected to win the U.S. presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris

Here's a look at how Virginia voters voted in the U.S. Presidential race on Nov. 5, 2024.

Former president Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance are projected to win the U.S. presidential election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

Here’s a look at how residents voted across the Commonwealth.

President - Virginia In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 1,962,430 votes in Virginia while Joe Biden (D) received 2,413,568 votes. This equates to 54.1% of the vote for Biden and 44% of the vote for Trump. View All Candidates

Here’s a full breakdown of how localities in our region are voting.

