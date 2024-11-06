Karen Baker concedes the 9th District Congressional race to incumbent Morgan Griffith

Karen Baker has conceded to 7-term incumbent Morgan Griffith, who won his 8th term for the 9th district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday night.
I challenge Mr. Griffith to refocus his priorities and energies in the 9th District, which has not seen the economic recovery experienced in more urban areas of the Commonwealth. Mr. Griffith has focused on issues such as border security, immigration, and reduced Government regulation of corporations, as well as making permanent the 1.3 trillion-dollar tax cut for large corporations. These are not issues that greatly affect the quality of daily life in the SWVA. I am asking Mr. Griffith to address the issues of significance to “US”. Broadband, cell service, access to healthcare, and trades education in our schools, so that our young people can stay and become small business owners and entrepreneurs. The people of the 9th District deserve to be prioritized by their Congressman. It’s not too late for Mr. Griffith to do just that!Karen Baker
When asked about what her plans are post-election, Baker said: “I am not going anywhere. I will continue to organize and be active in the District over the next two years. I will continue to hold our Representative accountable for his voting record.” When asked if that meant she would run again in 2026, Ms. Baker replied she had not yet decided, and that: “a lot depends on whether Mr. Griffith accepts her challenge.”
This district covers part of Bedford County, Bland County, Carroll County, Craig County, Floyd County, Franklin County, Galax, Giles County, Grayson County, Henry County, Martinsville, Montgomery County, Patrick County, Pulaski County, Radford, part of Roanoke County, Smyth County, Wise County and Wythe County, as well as other localities across Southwest Virginia.
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 182,207 votes in Virginia while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 66,027 votes. This equates to 73.2% of the vote for Griffith and 26.5% of the vote for Devaughan.
You can find a breakdown of results by locality below:
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 16,124 votes in Bedford County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 4,221 votes. This equates to 79.1% of the vote for Griffith and 20.7% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 42.9% of Precincts Reporting
(9 / 21)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 1,922 votes in Bland County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 296 votes. This equates to 86.4% of the vote for Griffith and 13.3% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 100% of Precincts Reporting
(7 / 7)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 8,496 votes in Carroll County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,685 votes. This equates to 83.2% of the vote for Griffith and 16.5% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 100% of Precincts Reporting
(16 / 16)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 1,715 votes in Craig County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 350 votes. This equates to 82.9% of the vote for Griffith and 16.9% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 50% of Precincts Reporting
(4 / 8)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 4,208 votes in Floyd County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 2,005 votes. This equates to 67.6% of the vote for Griffith and 32.2% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 100% of Precincts Reporting
(5 / 5)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 15,259 votes in Franklin County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 5,131 votes. This equates to 74.8% of the vote for Griffith and 25.1% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 60.9% of Precincts Reporting
(14 / 23)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 1,208 votes in Galax while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 395 votes. This equates to 75.3% of the vote for Griffith and 24.6% of the vote for Devaughan.
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 4,436 votes in Giles County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,337 votes. This equates to 76.7% of the vote for Griffith and 23.1% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 100% of Precincts Reporting
(9 / 9)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 4,393 votes in Grayson County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 985 votes. This equates to 81.6% of the vote for Griffith and 18.3% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 93.3% of Precincts Reporting
(14 / 15)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 10,984 votes in Henry County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 4,486 votes. This equates to 70.9% of the vote for Griffith and 29% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 95.8% of Precincts Reporting
(23 / 24)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 1,642 votes in Martinsville while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 2,032 votes. This equates to 44.6% of the vote for Griffith and 55.2% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 100% of Precincts Reporting
(6 / 6)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 13,563 votes in Montgomery County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 14,239 votes. This equates to 48.7% of the vote for Griffith and 51.1% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 89.7% of Precincts Reporting
(26 / 29)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 4,864 votes in Patrick County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,065 votes. This equates to 81.9% of the vote for Griffith and 17.9% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 100% of Precincts Reporting
(13 / 13)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 8,065 votes in Pulaski County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 2,768 votes. This equates to 74.3% of the vote for Griffith and 25.5% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 100% of Precincts Reporting
(13 / 13)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 2,006 votes in Radford while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,744
votes. This equates to 53.4% of the vote for Griffith and 46.4% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 100% of Precincts Reporting
(4 / 4)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 9,823 votes in Roanoke County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 6,240 votes. This equates to 61% of the vote for Griffith and 38.7% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 93.3% of Precincts Reporting
(14 / 15)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 6,935 votes in Smyth County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,496 votes. This equates to 82% of the vote for Griffith and 17.7% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 66.7% of Precincts Reporting
(8 / 12)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 7,506 votes in Wise County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,783 votes. This equates to 80.6% of the vote for Griffith and 19.1% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 100% of Precincts Reporting
(12 / 12)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 7,645 votes in Wythe County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,824 votes. This equates to 80.5% of the vote for Griffith and 19.2% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 100% of Precincts Reporting
(11 / 11)
