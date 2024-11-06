Karen Baker concedes the 9th District Congressional race to incumbent Morgan Griffith

Incumbent Morgan Griffith (R) and Karen Baker (D) are vying for Virginia’s 9th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Karen Baker has conceded to 7-term incumbent Morgan Griffith, who won his 8th term for the 9th district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday night.

I challenge Mr. Griffith to refocus his priorities and energies in the 9th District, which has not seen the economic recovery experienced in more urban areas of the Commonwealth. Mr. Griffith has focused on issues such as border security, immigration, and reduced Government regulation of corporations, as well as making permanent the 1.3 trillion-dollar tax cut for large corporations. These are not issues that greatly affect the quality of daily life in the SWVA. I am asking Mr. Griffith to address the issues of significance to “US”. Broadband, cell service, access to healthcare, and trades education in our schools, so that our young people can stay and become small business owners and entrepreneurs. The people of the 9th District deserve to be prioritized by their Congressman. It’s not too late for Mr. Griffith to do just that! Karen Baker

When asked about what her plans are post-election, Baker said: “I am not going anywhere. I will continue to organize and be active in the District over the next two years. I will continue to hold our Representative accountable for his voting record.” When asked if that meant she would run again in 2026, Ms. Baker replied she had not yet decided, and that: “a lot depends on whether Mr. Griffith accepts her challenge.”

This district covers part of Bedford County, Bland County, Carroll County, Craig County, Floyd County, Franklin County, Galax, Giles County, Grayson County, Henry County, Martinsville, Montgomery County, Patrick County, Pulaski County, Radford, part of Roanoke County, Smyth County, Wise County and Wythe County, as well as other localities across Southwest Virginia.

Member House of Rep - District 9 In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 182,207 votes in Virginia while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 66,027 votes. This equates to 73.2% of the vote for Griffith and 26.5% of the vote for Devaughan.

