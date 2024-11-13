Skip to main content
Decision 2024

VA Board of Elections shows Joe Cobb ahead Roanoke Mayoral race, with all provisional ballots counted

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Joe Cobb (D) is projected to win Roanoke’s mayoral race, defeating Stephanie Moon (I) and David Bowers (R). (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Elections has reported their final count with all provisional ballots for the Roanoke Mayoral Race. Joe Cobb looks to be the winner with 15,221 votes. Republican challenger and former mayor David Bowers sits at 15,162 votes. Independent candidate Stephanie Moon Reynolds has finished with 10,271 votes.

Bowers released a statement earlier today, stating:

“Election Day should be Election Day! The current process, taking a week to figure out, does nothing but instill suspicion and doubt among voters in the integrity and surety of our elections."

David Bowers

We will update you with any new information regarding this close race.

If you’re interested in how the Star City voted in the Presidential race, the U.S. Senate race, the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race and the Member City Council race, you can find those results below:

Roanoke City

U.S. President - Roanoke City

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 15,607 votes in Roanoke City while Joe Biden (D) received 26,773 votes. This equates to 36% of the vote for Trump and 61.8% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
25,02061%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
15,35837%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(20 / 20)

U.S. Senate - Roanoke City

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 20,149 votes in Roanoke City while Corey Stewart (R) received 10,509 votes. This equates to 64.4% of the vote for Kaine and 33.6% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
25,93264%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
14,70136%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(20 / 20)

U.S. House - District 6 - Roanoke City

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 10,780 votes in Roanoke City while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 15,482 votes. This equates to 41% of the vote for Cline and 58.8% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
23,05057%
Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
16,21540%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
9372%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(20 / 20)

Roanoke City Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Cobb
Joe Cobb(D)
15,22137%
David Bowers
David Bowers(R)
15,16237%
Stephanie Moon Reynolds
Stephanie Moon Reynolds(I)
10,27125%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(20 / 20)

Roanoke Member City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

S. Terry McGuire
S. Terry McGuire(D)
18,11019%
Phazhon Nash
Phazhon Nash(D)
17,73719%
Nick Hagen
Nick Hagen(R)
14,99016%
Evelyn Powers
Evelyn Powers(I)
13,73215%
Jim Garrett
Jim Garrett(R)
12,47013%
I. Benjamin Woods
I. Benjamin Woods(D)
11,75212%
Cathy Reynolds
Cathy Reynolds(I)
5,8566%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(20 / 20)

