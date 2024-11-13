VA Board of Elections shows Joe Cobb ahead Roanoke Mayoral race, with all provisional ballots counted

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Elections has reported their final count with all provisional ballots for the Roanoke Mayoral Race. Joe Cobb looks to be the winner with 15,221 votes. Republican challenger and former mayor David Bowers sits at 15,162 votes. Independent candidate Stephanie Moon Reynolds has finished with 10,271 votes.

Bowers released a statement earlier today, stating:

Recommended Videos

“Election Day should be Election Day! The current process, taking a week to figure out, does nothing but instill suspicion and doubt among voters in the integrity and surety of our elections." David Bowers

We will update you with any new information regarding this close race.

[RELATED: Meet the Candidate - Joe Cobb]

If you’re interested in how the Star City voted in the Presidential race, the U.S. Senate race, the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race and the Member City Council race, you can find those results below:

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races Find Race Results

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

Local Contested Races Find Race Results

Get the latest Virginia election news here