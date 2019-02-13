Botetourt County school board wants feedback for superintendent search

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Botetourt County is starting the process to look for a new superintendent.

The school board created a 10 question survey asking for input on qualifications the next superintendent should have.

Parents, teachers, students and businesses can give their thoughts on everything from the education and training they should have to leadership skills and personal traits.

This comes after John Busher announced he was retiring at the end of the school year. He's been superintendent since 2015.

You can take the survey through Friday by clicking this link.

