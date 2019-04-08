Roanoke County discussing rezoning some students

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - There could be changes for some students in Roanoke County.

Glen Cove Elementary School is near capacity, with more than 400 students.

School district leaders are meeting with a Roanoke County neighborhood in the Hanging Rock area to see if they can rezone them to go to Mason's Cove Elementary.

The school was rebuilt and opened in 2011. It has plenty of room for growth and more students.

"We've got the quality instructors at all of our schools but we've got a state-of-the-art facility here and the kids will get to experience a lot of great aspects from two playgrounds, large classrooms, opportunities to have this STEM lab, computer lab, a lot of different aspects that are really, really great for our students," said Amy Phelps, Mason's Cove principal.

There's an informational meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Mason's Cove.

Nothing has been decided; they are just talking about possible changes.

