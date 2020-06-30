83ºF

Hollywood legend, ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ creator Carl Reiner dies at 98, reports say

Reiner's career spanned seven decades

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Carl Reiner attend the special screening and Q&A "Rose Marie: Wait for Your Laugh" at Aero Theatre on August 3, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
A man who checked many Hollywood boxes, actor, director, producer and more, Carl Reiner, has died.

Variety reports that the Reiner died Monday night of natural causes in his home in Beverly Hills.

Reiner won multiple Emmys, as well as a Grammy, during his career.

Five of his Emmys were for his creation, “THe Dick Van Dyke Show,” which ran for five seasons, on CBS from 1961 to 1966.

More modern audiences may recognize Reiner from from the recent Ocean’s Eleven franchise where he starred as Saul Bloom.

