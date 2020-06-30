Hollywood legend, ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ creator Carl Reiner dies at 98, reports say

A man who checked many Hollywood boxes, actor, director, producer and more, Carl Reiner, has died.

Variety reports that the Reiner died Monday night of natural causes in his home in Beverly Hills.

Reiner won multiple Emmys, as well as a Grammy, during his career.

Five of his Emmys were for his creation, “THe Dick Van Dyke Show,” which ran for five seasons, on CBS from 1961 to 1966.

More modern audiences may recognize Reiner from from the recent Ocean’s Eleven franchise where he starred as Saul Bloom.