Country music legend Charlie Daniels dies at 83

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry member Charlie Daniels died on Monday morning.

The 83-year-old was at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee, and doctors determined his cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

The Charlie Daniels Band has long populated radio with memorable hits and his signature song, 1979′s “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

Daniels’ debut album, “Charlie Daniels” was released in 1970.

He was named a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.