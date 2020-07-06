‘My heart is crushed today’: Country music stars react to the death of Charlie Daniels

ROANOKE, Va. – The country music world lost a legend Monday with the passing of Charlie Daniels.

Carrie Underwood, Braid Paisley, Travis Tritt and others took to social media to share their thoughts on the 83-year-old’s passing.

Here’s a look at 14 different reactions:

Brad Paisley

I wrote these words for Charlie’s biography. They ring even more true now.

I’m so sad he’s gone.

We have so many memories together, and I am so blessed to have known him.

Rest In Peace my friend. We love you. @CharlieDaniels pic.twitter.com/3Pg5eWPtIf — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 6, 2020

Carrie Underwood

I’m sad for the world and for his family...but I’m smiling a little because the angel band in Heaven just got themselves one heck of a fiddle player...see you again, one day, sweet Charlie Daniels. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8DmJ26Qjvl — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) July 6, 2020

Jason Aldean

Man I am heartbroken to hear that Charlie Daniels passed away this morning. He was one of the nicest/kindest people I have ever met. Thanks for the musical legacy u left all of us. We will miss you Mr. Charlie! pic.twitter.com/bKs49MlVlT — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 6, 2020

Trisha Yearwood

I grew up on the CDB, and I know I'm blessed to call Charlie and Hazel friends. Love and strength to this family. The world mourns with you. RIP Charlie. xoxo #charliedaniels pic.twitter.com/cEz8BgTcrd — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) July 6, 2020

Tim McGraw

Oh man, sad to hear about @CharlieDaniels passing…I grew up on his music... brilliant songs and smokin' records. And always, without fail, every time I had the pleasure of being around him, he was one of most genuine, kind and thoughtful folks I've ever run across. — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 6, 2020

Luke Combs

The country music flag is flying at half mast today. RIP Charlie Daniels. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) July 6, 2020

Luke Bryan

Just learning of the passing of this great man. What a hero. A true patriot, Christian, and country music icon. Prayers to his family. Thank you for all your contributions on and off the stage. God bless you Charlie Daniels. pic.twitter.com/BiQ4FlAlPc — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) July 6, 2020

Travis Tritt

My heart is crushed today after hearing that my dear friend Charlie Daniels has passed away. Charlie was the first legendary artist to take me under his wing and encourage me when I was first getting started in the… https://t.co/CeqhC6PHT7 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) July 6, 2020

Trace Adkins

(1/2) Today I have a very heavy heart as I reflect on the legendary Charlie Daniels. It’s true that meeting your heroes is dangerous because more often than not, they disappoint you. Charlie was the exception. I absolutely cherished his friendship. (Con’t) @CharlieDaniels pic.twitter.com/Z5w7gc6Izr — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) July 6, 2020

(2/2) ...I could write a book about the positive influence he had on my life, but today I’ll just say that I miss him already. Love you, Charlie. - Trace Adkins@CharlieDaniels pic.twitter.com/iKprKZietr — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) July 6, 2020

Keith Urban

Getting to shred with @TheChrisLeDoux AND @CharlieDaniels on the same stage was one of the most magical nights ever. Go rest high Charlie- and blessings today to all of your family.

With love and friendship always.

Keith

🙏 pic.twitter.com/spEzKUdYS5 — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 6, 2020

Darius Rucker

Lost an amazing man and entertainer today. Rest In Peace, Charlie Daniels. pic.twitter.com/iybYRNkJ37 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) July 6, 2020

The Oak Ridge Boys

This is devastating news ... our brother Charlie Daniels has gone home ... hard to process this immeasurable loss ... goodbye Charlie ... until that glorious day ... We KNOW where you are now ... pic.twitter.com/S4etkqiMur — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) July 6, 2020

Toby Keith

Charlie Daniels was part of my very first music collection. And a great guy. He showed us how it’s done. RIP superstar. -T pic.twitter.com/BzvKsNrQQh — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) July 6, 2020

Randy Owen of Alabama