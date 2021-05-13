Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert lead CMT Music Awards noms

Miranda Lambert performs at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 15, 2018, left, and Maren Morris performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. on June 15, 2019. Lambert and Morris are the leading nominees for the 2021 CMT Music Awards. (AP Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Former tourmates Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are the leading nominees for the 2021 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.

CMT on Thursday announced the nominees for their June 9 fan-voted awards show, where Morris and Lambert both have two nominations in the top category of video of the year, which has 14 contenders.

They are also nominated for female video of the year and collaborative video of the year. Morris shares two nominations with her husband and fellow singer Ryan Hurd, a first-time CMT nominee, on their duet “Chasing After You.”

Lambert shares two of her nominations with another former tourmate, rocker Elle King, on their rowdy drinking song “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home.)” Lambert, Morris and King all toured together in 2019 as a part of Lambert's all-female lineup on the Pink Guitars and Roadside Bars tour.

Other leading nominees include this year’s show hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, with three nominations each, including bids for video of the year. Also nominated for three awards are Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton.

One of the genre's top stars, Morgan Wallen, didn't pick up any nominations. The chart-topping singer was caught on camera using a racial slur earlier this year and as a result, CMT removed his videos from its programming.

“After removing Morgan Wallen from our platforms earlier this year, his videos were deemed ineligible for the 2021 CMT Music Awards,” CMT said in a statement.

Though his videos were removed and he wasn't allowed to compete at last month's Academy of Country Music Awards, Wallen has still had major success on both the pop and country charts, even earning six nominations for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, airing later this month.