A year later, Krasinski's 'Quiet Place' ready to make noise

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows director John Krasinski, left, and Emily Blunt on the set of "A Quiet Place Part II." (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK – John Krasinski, whose “A Quiet Place Part II” is one of the biggest studio releases to open exclusively in theaters this year, recently returned to the movies, himself.

Krasinski screened the film for his in-laws in London, and the experience of being back in a theater was unexpectedly moving.

“It’s a sanctuary to begin with for me. It’s one of my favorite places. Emily and I go on movie dates pretty much every week,” Krasinski says, referring to Emily Blunt, his wife. “But going back this time had a lot more weight to it. Seeing my movie up there felt more emotional because of all we’ve been waiting for.”

The wait for “A Quiet Place Part II” has been as long as the pandemic. Last March, its release was imminent just as COVID-19 shut down U.S. theaters. A premiere was held in New York on March 8, 2020. Buzz was strong. Opening-weekend box office was expected to exceed $50 million.

But one delay followed another as Paramount Pictures and “A Quiet Place Part II” awaited the chance to return to the big screen. While many other films were sold off to streaming services (including Paramount’s own “Coming 2 America” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”), holding out for theaters was essential for Krasinski. His movie is predicated not just on science-fiction spectacle but an immersive and chilling sound design.

“For me, it was non-negotiable. We designed this movie to be for theaters, specifically,” Krasinski said in a recent interview by Zoom from his home in Brooklyn during a break from shooting the Amazon series “Jack Ryan.” “I said I really wanted to wait for theaters and they supported it from the very beginning. Even more so, I give them so much credit for going with me on being this early.”

“A Quiet Place Part II,” which opens in theaters Friday, is an intensely realized nightmare that will try, with jolts and jump scares, to awaken moviegoing from its pandemic slumber. As the Memorial Day weekend kickoff to Hollywood’s delayed summer season, it will pose a much-watched stress test for the industry’s theatrical future. It’s a high-pressure position that Krasinski meets with a mixture of pride and anxiety.

“It’s definitely thrilling and nerve-wracking and all those things at the same time,” he says. “But that’s what our movie is.”

