36º
wsls logo

LIVE

Entertainment

Minnie Mouse temporarily ditches iconic dress for a pantsuit in honor of Women’s History Month

She’s also wearing it in honor of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary on March 6

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Minnie Mouse
Minnie Mouse is temporarily getting a new look. (Disneyland Paris EN)

Minnie Mouse is now sporting a new look, but don’t worry it’s only temporary, NBC News reports.

In honor of Women’s History Month in March, the esteemed Disney character is switching out of her original fit, a red-and-white polka dot dress, and into a navy blue pantsuit and matching bow, matching the anniversary logo. But that’s not the only reason she’s getting a new look, she’s also wearing it in honor of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary on March 6.

The outfit was designed by British designer Stella McCartney, who says she wanted Minnie to wear her first pantsuit.

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes—a blue tuxedo—using responsibly sourced fabrics,” McCartney said in a statement that can be found on D23, which is the official Disney fan club website.

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March 2022,” she added.

However, hundreds of people replied to the Twitter post, expressing their distaste for the new fit.

But some didn’t understand the backlash, pointing out that Minnie often wears blue while in Paris.

What do you think of her new look?

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email