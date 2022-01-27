Minnie Mouse temporarily ditches iconic dress for a pantsuit in honor of Women’s History Month

Minnie Mouse is temporarily getting a new look.

In honor of Women’s History Month in March, the esteemed Disney character is switching out of her original fit, a red-and-white polka dot dress, and into a navy blue pantsuit and matching bow, matching the anniversary logo. But that’s not the only reason she’s getting a new look, she’s also wearing it in honor of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary on March 6.

The outfit was designed by British designer Stella McCartney, who says she wanted Minnie to wear her first pantsuit.

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes—a blue tuxedo—using responsibly sourced fabrics,” McCartney said in a statement that can be found on D23, which is the official Disney fan club website.

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March 2022,” she added.

However, hundreds of people replied to the Twitter post, expressing their distaste for the new fit.

Polka dots & stripes packed together is just a no. Plus that dark color UNDER black stripes/dots? It'll just all look black or navy blue from any sort of distance. — Katsuko (@Katsuko_Maru) January 27, 2022

Just doesn't feel like the Minnie I grew up with — Leon M. Tails Prower (@Big_Evil6) January 27, 2022

Gosh no. If you're going to change the dress, at least stay with the red, white, and black color theme. Where did the blue come from?? — Michele (@ourroseylife) January 26, 2022

But some didn’t understand the backlash, pointing out that Minnie often wears blue while in Paris.

I think it’s cute! — So Cal Mountain Gal 🌲🏔 (@LiviRichelle) January 26, 2022

She wears these colors all the time in Disneyland Paris pic.twitter.com/lz9QAbYVSi — Nick Nocera (@nnocera2580) January 27, 2022

