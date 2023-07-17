Powerball jackpot reaches staggering $900 million

Lottery fever continues with Monday’s jackpot jumping to a staggering $900 million, while the Mega Millions pot is expected to grow to $640 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

While the odds are not in your favor, there is a chance to claim a smaller price — and that has people in our area feeling lucky.

Kayla Bush, the manager of the Exxon off of Memorial Ave. in Roanoke said business is booming.

“A very large amount of people purchasing a lot of Powerball tickets, even people you wouldn’t expect to buy tickets but you know everybody’s wanting to scrape up whatever they change they can to take the chance and get it,” said Bush.

The largest Powerball jackpot in history was around $2 billion last November.