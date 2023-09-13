Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 arena world tour with The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress

Olivia Rodrigo performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES – Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour, and she's bringing the next generation of pop talent — as well as a beloved '90s alt-rock band — with her.

In 2024, Rodrigo will be joined by funk-and-soul up-and-comer Remi Wolf, dark pop princess Chappell Roan, song of the summer contender PinkPantheress and perhaps most surprisingly, the Breeders (fronted by the Pixies' Kim Deal), across a 57-date run.

The tour announcement Wednesday follows the release last week of Rodrigo’s highly anticipated and critically celebrated sophomore album, “GUTS.” It also comes a day after she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The GUTS World Tour, Rodrigo's first-ever arena tour, kicks off on Feb. 23, in Palm Springs, California, at the Acrisure Arena. It will hit most major cities in North America and Europe before returning stateside and closing out with two nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles County that August.

The singer will also sell a limited number of $20 (or the local currency equivalent, plus taxes and applicable fees) Silver Star Tickets in an attempt to make attending her concert more affordable. Those must be purchased in pairs, with a limit of two per purchase, and will allot seats located next to one another.

According to a press release, standard tickets will range from $49.50-$199.50 (plus taxes and fees) in the U.S.