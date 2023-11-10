The White Stripes announce new book full of lyrics to all their songs just in time for the holidays

If someone bought me this for Christmas, I could tell that we are going to be friends pretty quickly.

The iconic Detroit band is releasing a new book called “The White Stripes Complete Lyrics,” and it’s exactly what it sounds like -- a book full of all the lyrics to all of their songs.

The White Stripes was founded by Jack and Meg White in 1997 in Detroit, and the book has the lyrics to every song Jack White wrote for the band, up until their last album came out in 2007.

For fans of rock and roll, especially The White Stripes, this will surely be a must-have, and a perfect gift for the holidays on top of that. The six-time Grammy Award-winning band will probably never reunite, so any kind of keepsake released by them these days is a treasure to have.

The new book obviously features lyrics to every White Stripes song, but it also has never-before-seen rough drafts of songs, alternate lyrics so some of your favorite songs and rare photographs of Jack and Meg White throughout the band’s career.

Jack White’s record company, Third Man Records, is publishing the book. You can get it at the Third Man Records stories in Detroit and Nashville, as well as book stores nation wide.

Like I said, this is such a fun gift for the hardcore music fan in your life, especially if they are a fan of The White Stripes.