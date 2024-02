Hey Insiders!

Now is your chance to score a family four pack of tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters game on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7pm at the Berglund Center.

Starting February 14, 2024, you can enter to win below!

Prize includes:

Five 4-packs of tickets

Five winners will be selected for this sweepstakes

Deadline to enter is February 24, 2024 at 11:59 EST.

See the official contest rules here.