ROANOKE, Va. – With the start of the Christmas season brings holiday decorations.

The Tree Dazzler says it creates a dazzling light show in seconds, so we put it to the test.

It’s pretty simple to use.

You place the Tree Dazzler over the top of the tree and string the lights down. Then, plug it in and enjoy.

Our product tester, Ashley, agrees with the product’s claim about being easy to install, but was less than thrilled about the appearance, “It’s not my favorite, but I think it would be good for a kid’s room. It’s definitely bright.”

Ashley said it was a dud.

The tree dazzler is on Amazon for around $35, but some other places have had it for less, so shop around.