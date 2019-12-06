Local woman caring for 5 grandchildren gets unexpected help from 10 News viewer

BOONES MILL, Va. – The southwest Virginia community is full of wonderful caring people, and this story proves that.

This summer, 10 News featured His Cupboard in Boones Mill, a small town effort to give food and clothing to hundreds of local families in need.

Faye Meador, a retired woman on a fixed income who’s responsible for raising her five grandchildren, was featured in that story. She goes there to get help.

“I don’t know if I could make it without them being there," said Meador. "It’s really hard sometimes.”

10 News spoke to the director of His Cupboard on Thursday, who said that a 10 News viewer saw that story and decided to anonymously donate gift cards to Meador so she could buy presents for all of her grandchildren this year.

It’s an act of kindness from a stranger, that touched her family and His Cupboard volunteers.