Sending a bit of kindness: Local students send poems to the elderly

SALEM, Va. – A local teacher is working to spread some joy to those who may need it most.

Katie Morris is a 6th grade English teacher and English Department Chair at Andrew Lewis Middle School in Salem.

She is having her students take part in National Poetry Month through a project called “Poem In Your Pocket,” which is all about sharing uplifting published poems.

The Poem in Your Pocket program is recognized by the Academy of American Poets.

Morris’s middle school students are finding uplifting poems and mailing them to seniors living at Richfield, Snyder nursing home, and patients at the VA Medical Center in Salem.

“For me, it was about letting my students know that while we are all home, and may be feeling down, there is a way that we can still be helpful to other people and share kindness to other people,” Morris said.

She said some of her students chose to send the poems to their grandparents or relatives, while others sent them to strangers in need of some cheer.