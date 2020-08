ROANOKE, Va. – Right now, many people are wondering if we’ll ever achieve Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s dream of a nation where people are judged by the content of their character and not the color of their skin.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., 10 News will explore that question during an hour-long special and show you what’s happening across Southwest and Central Virginia to work to fulfill King’s vision and create equality for all.