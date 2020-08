LYNCHBURG, Va. – Just like his name implies, King George will be the supreme ruler of his forever home.

This 8-year-old cat’s preferred safe space is in your lap while demanding head scratches and your undivided attention.

His next subjects — Sorry, I mean owners — should have a quiet place for him to settle.

If you’re interested in King George as your new furry friend, you can find him at the Lynchburg Humane Society.