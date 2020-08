RONAOKE, Va. – This energetic 1-year-old pitbull is looking for a home.

Shaq came to the RCACP as an unclaimed stray during the last week of July 2020.

He will need someone who is patient and able to give him the attention that he seeks to discipline his puppy energy.

Shaq is getting used to being on the leash but he is also incredibly happy to be with people and get good boy treats.

Click here to learn more about Shaq.