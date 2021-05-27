Amtrak is resuming a dozen long-distance trips, all across the country

As summer approaches, travel is on the brain of so many -- especially after the past year we’ve had, cooped up and fighting COVID-19.
There are road trips, there’s air travel and even bus trips, but another fun way to get around is Amtrak, which is resuming 12 of its long-distance routes.
Amid the pandemic, in 2020, Amtrak was forced to make schedule reductions, according to the company.
There are some pretty cool options as to how you can travel in the train.
But first, here are the routes that have resumed:
- Chicago – Omaha – Denver – Salt Lake City – San Francisco
- Seattle – Portland – Sacramento – Oakland – Los Angeles
- Chicago – St. Paul-Minneapolis – Spokane – Portland/Seattle
- Chicago – St. Louis – Dallas – San Antonio – Los Angeles
Routes resuming Memorial Day:
- Washington DC – Pittsburgh – Cleveland – Chicago
- Chicago – Memphis – Jackson – New Orleans
- New York/Boston – Albany – Buffalo – Chicago
- Chicago – Kansas City – Albuquerque – Los Angeles