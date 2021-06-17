5 thoughtful things you can do for your father that cost little to no money

We get that there are all kinds of dads: the macho kind, the sensitive kind, the loves-to-hunt-and-fish kind and so many others.

Regardless, if there's anything we learned when we asked dads what they really want for Father's Day, it's that, often, expensive gifts are not it.

Having said that, consider these five things for dad, whether you’re buying him a gift or not.

1. Write him a thoughtful note.

We’re going to go out on a limb and say most people enjoy feeling loved and appreciated. Even if you put a sticky note in an envelope that simply says, “I love you and I appreciate everything you’ve done for me,” we’re betting that would mean the world to him.

If you’re feeling like you could do something a little more in-depth or heartfelt, even better!

2. Fix him breakfast.

Have you gone out to eat on Father’s Day? It can be a bit of a madhouse. Besides, it’s not about the money, right? It’s about spending time together. Grab some eggs, bacon and rolls and head to his house Father’s Day morning to make him a delicious breakfast. If he’s more of a muffin or french toast guy, do that -- just consider what he likes and cater to that.