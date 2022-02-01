It’s the Lunar New Year. Which animal are you? And what does it mean?

In case you haven’t heard yet, we are officially into the Lunar New Year, as of Tuesday.
It’s one of the biggest and most important celebrations each year in the East and Southeast Asian cultures, which include China, Vietnam and Korea, among others.
According to History.com, the holiday began as a time to feast and a way to honor household and heavenly deities, as well as ancestors.
The Lunar New Year falls on a different date each year, and it’s dependent upon the cycles of the moon. So, the first day of the Lunar New Year begins with the first new moon that happens between the end of January. It spans 15 days, until the full moon arrives. While it varies each year, the holiday will always fall between Jan. 20 and Feb. 21.
Zodiac animals
Each lunar year has a corresponding animal from the Chinese zodiac -- all based on Chinese mythology -- and this year is the year of the tiger.
There are 12 zodiac animals. Each possesses its own character traits, and they are assigned based on a 12-year cycle.
Least year was the ox; this year is the tiger.
Whatever the animal was the year you were born is representative of your characteristics, according to mythology.
So what zodiac animal are you? Find your animal according to the dates below.
About the rat
- Your strengths: Quick-witted, intelligent, savvy, bright, versatile, ambitious
- Your weaknesses: Stubborn, lacking in courage, undetermined
- Lucky numbers: 2,3
- Lucky colors: Gold, blue, green
- Lucky flowers: Lily, African violet, lily of the valley
- Unlucky numbers: 5, 9
- Unlucky colors: Yellow, brown
About the ox
- Your strengths: Faithful, honest, logical, sympathetic, hard-working
- Your weaknesses: Overly cautious, conservative, stubborn
- Lucky numbers: 1, 9
- Lucky colors: Red, blue, purple
- Lucky flowers: Tulip, evergreen, peach blossom
- Unlucky numbers: 3, 4
- Unlucky colors: White, green
About the tiger
- Your strengths: Optimistic, loves adventure, brave, confident
- Your weaknesses: Stubborn, rebellious, emotional, overconfident
- Lucky numbers: 1, 3, 4
- Lucky colors: Gray, blue, white, orange
- Lucky flowers: Cineraria, anthurium
- Unlucky numbers: 6, 7, 8
- Unlucky colors: Gold, silver, brown, back
About the rabbit
- Your strengths: Gracious, self-disciplined, witty, elegant, optimistic, kind-hearted
- Your weaknesses: Emotionally unstable, vain, satisfied with status-quo
- Lucky numbers: 3, 4, 9
- Lucky colors: Red, blue, pink, purple
- Lucky flowers: Snapdragon, plantain lil, nerve plant
- Unlucky numbers: 1, 7, 8
- Unlucky colors: Dark brown, dark yellow, white
About the dragon
- Your strengths: Ambitious, confident, strong, energetic, sincere, strong
- Your weaknesses: Unwilling to admit mistakes, little willpower, gives up easily
- Lucky numbers: 1, 6, 7
- Lucky colors: Gold, silver, hoary
- Lucky flowers: Bleeding heart vine, Larkspur, hyacinth
- Unlucky numbers: 9, 8, 3
- Unlucky colors: Red, green, purple, black
About the snake
- Your strengths: Perceptive, wise, calm, observant, modest, intelligent, mysterious
- Your weaknesses: Possessive, skeptical, indifferent
- Lucky numbers: 2, 8, 9
- Lucky colors: Red, light yellow, black
- Lucky flowers: Orchid, cactus
- Unlucky numbers: 1, 6, 7
- Unlucky colors: White, gold, brown
About the horse
- Your strengths: Considerate, cheerful, intelligent, enthusiastic, inspired, insightful
- Your weaknesses: Overconfident, overly ambitious
- Lucky numbers: 2, 3, 7
- Lucky colors: Brown, Yellow, purple
- Lucky flowers: Calla lily, jasmine, marigold
- Unlucky numbers: 1, 5, 6
- Unlucky colors: Blue, white, gold
About the goat
- Your strengths: Creative, sympathetic, calm, considerate, sociable
- Your weaknesses: Impractical, stubborn, negative, hesitates
- Lucky numbers: 3, 4, 9
- Lucky colors: Green, red, purple
- Lucky flowers: Carnation, primrose, Alice flower
- Unlucky numbers: 6, 7, 8
- Unlucky colors: Gold, brown, black
About the monkey
- Your strengths: Smart, brave, clever, quick-witted, competitive, humorous
- Your weaknesses: Impatient, opportunistic, braggart
- Lucky numbers: 1, 7, 8
- Lucky colors: White, gold, blue
- Lucky flowers: Chrysanthemum, alliums
- Unlucky numbers: 2, 5, 9
- Unlucky colors: Red, black, gray, dark coffee
About the rooster
- Your strengths: Confident, intelligent, humorous, outgoing, independent, optimistic
- Your weaknesses: Egoistic, impatient
- Lucky numbers: 5, 7, 8
- Lucky colors: Gold, brown, yellow,
- Lucky flowers: Gladiola, impatiens, cockscomb
- Unlucky numbers: 1, 3, 9
- Unlucky colors: White, green
About the dog
- Your strengths: Loyal, clever, honest, brave, quick-witted, reliable
- Your weaknesses: Stubborn, emotional, sensitive, conservative
- Lucky numbers: 3, 4, 9
- Lucky colors: Green, red, purple
- Lucky flowers: Rose, oncidium, cymbidium orchids
- Unlucky numbers: 1, 6, 7
- Unlucky colors: Blue, white, gold
About the pig
- Your strengths: Diligent, sincere, compassionate, generous, positive, responsible
- Your weaknesses: Easily influenced, self-indulgent, realistic, emotional
- Lucky colors: Yellow, gray, brown, gold
- Lucky flowers: Hydrangea, pitcher plant, marguerite
- Unlucky numbers: 1, 3, 9
- Unlucky colors: Red, blue, green
What was your zodiac animal? Were the strengths and weaknesses on point? Tell us about it in the comments below.
Click here if you want to do a deeper dive into more of your animal or zodiac sign.