Rachel Lucas joins John Carlin as new anchor for 10 News at 6

Rachel is certainly not new to our viewers

ROANOKE, Va. – We didn’t have to look too far when it came to finding John Carlin’s new coanchor at 6 p.m.

Rachel Lucas has worked at WSLS 10 since 2013, starting as a reporter before anchoring on weekends and eventually joining the Virginia Today team on weekdays.

Rachel is a Giles County native and proud Giles High School graduate.

In addition to joining John at 6, she’ll be anchoring WSLS 10 News at 5:30 alongside John Carlin and WSLS 10 News at 7 with Brittny McGraw.

One of Rachel’s favorite moments at WSLS 10 so far has been getting the chance to interview Dolly Parton back in 2018.

Along with her years of reporting and anchoring here in Roanoke, she’s also led our Find Your Money initiative, which has helped connect our viewers with more than $1.3 million.

[See pictures of Rachel throughout her time at WSLS 10]

Want to see more from Rachel and John’s conversation? You can watch it all below: