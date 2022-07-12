IN PHOTOS: Sri Lanka citizens storm streets, presidential palace in anger over economy

Citizens of Sri Lanka have done more than just protest and make their voices heard in recent weeks regarding what they view as bad economic conditions.
The people have gone way beyond that, storming and overtaking the palatial residences of the both the prime minister and president, forcing each to resign.
To view a video on Twitter of citizens storming the president’s house, click or tap here.
What the future holds for the country in light of the turmoil remains to be seen, but the images of the people’s anger have sure been striking lately.
Here is a collection of photos from the Associated Press showing scenes from the protests.