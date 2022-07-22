Blue Ridge Bites: Rose and Pistachio Tiramisu from Halwa Bakery & Cafe

Tiramisu made with rose and pistachio instead of coffee.

A new twist on a classic dessert.

Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Cafe in Blacksburg created a deliciously perfect summertime dessert inspired by her Mediterranean heritage.

Tiramisu is traditionally a coffee-flavored Italian dessert – It is made with ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa. The recipe has been adapted into many varieties, and George’s own rose and pistachio tiramisu recipe is definitely a tasty favorite.

George gave 10 News a tutorial of this delicious dessert in the outdoor kitchen. One of the biggest takeaways from this recipe is George doesn’t use raw eggs or alcohol, so it can be enjoyed by your entire family.

Learn more about Halwa Bakery & Cafe by visiting its Facebook page or its website.