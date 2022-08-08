Blue Ridge Bites: Brooke Leonard’s homemade pizza on the grill

0 Sports Brooke Leonard shows Rachel Lucas how to make a pizza on the grill

You may have had homemade pizza before, but what a homemade pizza on the grill?

10 Sports reporter Brooke Leonard shows us her favorite recipe that turns homemade pizza into an easy dish.

She starts by making the dough using 3 and 1/2 cups of flour, instant yeast, olive oil, water, and garlic powder.

The dough is cooked at 425 degrees on the grill for only a few minutes on one side.

Remove the dough from the heat. Spread a generous layer of olive oil on top of the cooked side. Spread sauce on top, and add mozzarella cheese, tomato, and any other toppings you wish.

Put the pizzas back on the grill with the uncooked side down.

Remove from heat and sprinkle garlic salt, basil, and parmesan cheese.