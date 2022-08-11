Blue Ridge Bites: S’mores Buffet with Bite Me Confections

Everyone loves s’mores! But Sebrina Ruth-Cooper is taking s’mores up a notch! Ruth-Cooper specializes in delicious homemade marshmallow treats at her business Bite Me Confections.
Sebrina created a small batch of made-from-scratch gourmet marshmallows treated to a variety of sinful additions and flavors and dipped in Ghirardelli white or dark chocolate. She showed us how to make the perfect campfire treat with a little something extra.
Put each ingredient in its own container, creating a delicious topping assembly line station.
After toasting the perfect marshmallow, place it on the graham cracker and let your sweet tooth pick your favorite flavors to add as toppings.