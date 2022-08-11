Blue Ridge Bites: S’mores Buffet with Bite Me Confections

Bite Me Confections joins us to make S'Mores on this segment of Blue Ridge Bites.

Bite Me Confections joins us to make S'Mores on this segment of Blue Ridge Bites.

Everyone loves s’mores! But Sebrina Ruth-Cooper is taking s’mores up a notch! Ruth-Cooper specializes in delicious homemade marshmallow treats at her business Bite Me Confections.

Sebrina created a small batch of made-from-scratch gourmet marshmallows treated to a variety of sinful additions and flavors and dipped in Ghirardelli white or dark chocolate. She showed us how to make the perfect campfire treat with a little something extra.

Put each ingredient in its own container, creating a delicious topping assembly line station.

After toasting the perfect marshmallow, place it on the graham cracker and let your sweet tooth pick your favorite flavors to add as toppings.