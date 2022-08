Almost one million people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose, the CDC reports.

Nearly 75% of overdoses in 2020 involved an opioid.

New York Times-bestselling author Beth Macy returns after the success of “Dopesick” considering how – if ever—we will put the overdose crisis behind us.

Ahead of her next release, Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis, she speaks one-on-one with McKinley Strother about the failures and success of work done so far.