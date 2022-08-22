Blue Ridge Bites: No-bake Lotus Cheesecake from Halwa Bakery & Cafe

ROANOKE, Va. – No oven? no problem!

Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Cafe in Blacksburg created a deliciously perfect cheesecake inspired by her Mediterranean heritage that is no-bake, contains no egg, and has a hint of spice thanks to the Lotus Biscoff cookies. Yes, the cookies are famously given out as snacks while flying on an airplane.

To make the crust, take a pack and a half of Biscoff cookies and put them in a food processor until you get a sandy mixture. Add one cup of sugar, and one cup of melted butter and mix until it’s a wet sandy mixture. Press the crust mixture into the pie pan, creating about a half-inch thick crust. George suggests pressing the edges down with a measuring cup. Refrigerate the pie crust for about an hour before adding the filling on top.

Crust:

1 1/2 packs Biscoff cookie

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

Cheesecake:

2 blocks of cream cheese (room temperature)

1 cup whipping cream

1 can condensed milk

Half jar of Biscoff Cookie Butter

One teaspoon of powdered vanilla

One teaspoon of gelatine (dissolved in water)

George said to take 2 blocks of cream cheese and whip them with a mixer. While mixing, add one cup of whipping cream, one can of condensed milk, half of the container of cookie butter, one teaspoon of powdered vanilla, and one teaspoon of gelatine. Add the mixture to the pie pan and refrigerate for four hours before serving.

Ad

Sprinkle with Biscoff cookie crumble on top.

Learn more about Halwa Bakery & Cafe by visiting its Facebook page or its website.