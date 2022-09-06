Blue Ridge Bites: Perfect Summer Sandwiches

August is National Sandwich month! If you are looking for a new way to elevate your sandwich game, the Virginia Egg Council has some great recipes to try!

Mary Rapaport, Consumer Affairs Director for the Virginia Egg Council joined WSLS in the outdoor kitchen to share three great sandwich recipes.

BLT Egg-let

Perfect sandwich for those avoiding carbs – use a hard-boiled egg instead of bread and bump up the protein in this simple ‘sandwich’!

6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled, sliced in half

2 tsp. mayonnaise

Pinch salt and pepper

2 strips bacon, cut into 1″ slices

3 Roma tomatoes, sliced

3 leaves of Romaine lettuce

6 pieces of pickles (cornichon or tiny dills)

2 tsp. everything seasoning

Scoop out yolks from each egg half and mix in a bowl with mayo, salt, and pepper. Spoon mixture back into six egg white halves. Top filled egg half with a piece of bacon, a slice of lettuce, and tomato, and cover with the other egg white half. Slip a pickle piece onto a toothpick and insert the BLT Egg-let together. Serves 6

Egg BLT (Virginia Egg Council)

Southern Deviled Egg Salad

Everyone loves Deviled Eggs, and everyone loves egg salad – here’s a tasty combination!

¾ cup mayonnaise

2 T. minced fresh parsley

2 T. minced shallots

1 T. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. smoked paprika

6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

4 slices of cooked bacon, crumbled

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Serve on Croissants or bread of choice

Stir together mayo, parsley, shallots, mustard, paprika, eggs, and bacon. Season with salt and pepper and serve on croissants or bread of your choice. Enough for 4 sandwiches

Frittata Sandwich with Mushroom, Sausage, and Tomato

Cook the frittata, then serve hot or cold on toast for a light dinner.

½ cup pre-cooked turkey sausage crumbles

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped

2 T. butter

6 eggs, beaten

Salt and pepper

½ cup grated cheese like Mozzarella or Pepper Jack, (opt.)

8 slices seeded bread, toasted (and lettuce, if desired)

Heat nonstick skillet* over medium heat. Spray the skillet with cooking spray and add the sausage and mushrooms. Cook until sausage is heated through, and mushrooms are golden brown.

Add tomatoes, butter, eggs, salt, and pepper.

Using a rubber spatula, gently stir eggs as they begin to cook, scraping the bottom of the pan and distributing the ingredients evenly. Once it is cooked on the bottom and just the top is liquid, either put a cover on top to continue the cooking or place it in a preheated 325° oven for 10 min. Sprinkle on cheese, if desired, during the last few minutes of cooking. Enjoy hot or cold on toast. Serves 4

*Cover plastic panhandle with foil if placing in the oven

Virginia Egg Council ~ eggsrgr8@rev.net ~ www.virginiaeggcouncil.org