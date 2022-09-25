WATCH | Get outdoors with John Carlin

That means you can see amazing content, like this, without becoming an Insider.

In September 2022, three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong spent a week in Roanoke as part of her ongoing role in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Team Twenty-24, and to be the keynote speaker at the annual Visit VBR dinner.

10 News anchor John Carlin also had the chance to go for a short bike ride with her and do a sit-down interview.

Kristin Armstrong won Olympic gold in the time trial in Beijing in 2008, then again in London in 2012, then Rio in 2016.

This Craig County attraction is worth a closer look for people wanting an out-of-the-way experience. John Carlin takes you to explore this hidden gem.

John takes you along on an adventure that goes just a little beyond the typical tourist thing. Watch the episode below to head out on this snorkeling trip with a wicked bumpy and thrilling twist.

What better way to see fall foliage than on two wheels?

In this episode, John takes the scenic route — going about 15 miles along this trail in the Highlands.

Still hanging on to summer? Get out on the water with John and cast your line into Smith Mountain Lake

It was a perfect summer morning to go fishing. We arrived at Crystal Shores Marina about a half-hour before sunrise.

Wildlife photographer Garland Kitts spends hours and hours every day searching for birds and other animals to capture through the lens of an expensive camera. He finds plenty of subjects. In this edition of John Carlin’s Outdoors, he shares some of his secrets as he takes us along a trail in an unlikely area.